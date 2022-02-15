Corpus Christi City Council approves purchase of pothole truck to aide in street repairs around town

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council members approved the purchase of an additional pothole patching truck.
This means the City now has five pothole repair vehicles for in house pathing projects city-wide.
The purchase of the truck will aide in the Saving our Streets Initiative. 3News was informed that the truck will drastically reduce material waste and is equipped with all the necessary tools.
According to City officials the truck will arrive in town by March.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Padre Island's Holiday Inn being renovated, reopened as Island Resort Hotel
- Infant dies after devastating train on truck collision
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.