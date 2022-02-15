Corpus Christi City Council approves purchase of pothole truck to aide in street repairs around town

The purchase will help construction crews as part of the Saving our Streets Initiative.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council members approved the purchase of an additional pothole patching truck.

This means the City now has five pothole repair vehicles for in house pathing projects city-wide.

The purchase of the truck will aide in the Saving our Streets Initiative. 3News was informed that the truck will drastically reduce material waste and is equipped with all the necessary tools.

According to City officials the truck will arrive in town by March.

