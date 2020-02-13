CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi made a move during this week's City Council meeting to make sure first responders can communicate more effectively with other first responders throughout the region.

The resolution passed during Tuesday's City Council meeting without much fanfare. Still, it allows the city to join surrounding communities, RTA, and Port of Corpus Christi Authority to develop a master plan for a public safety radio system.

IT Director Peter Collins says the coalition would help in instances of a major emergency when outside assistance is needed.

"This is not a technology issue, it's a relationship issue, and it was about time to form these relationships with other radio systems in the area. There was some done on a smaller scale, but we need to make it a larger scale because obviously, the region is in a critical area. If we have a hurricane or a mass evacuation, our goal is to have communications up to San Antonio," Collins said.

According to Collins, there is no cost at this point for the city, aside from their daily operation cost.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: