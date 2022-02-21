Corpus Christi City Council asks for public's help as topic of redistricting continues

Part of the plan is hosting special meetings for residents to speak their mind. Monday morning was the first of several meetings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents still have a chance to have their voices heard as Corpus Christi City Council works on redistricting.

The City is currently working on developing a map of the five newly redrawn districts.

The law mandates, after the census the City equalize the population in each district. Currently, districts four and five have seen huge population booms, and are more likely to be curved up in the new maps.

The next meeting is set for Tuesday at council chambers at six in the evening.

