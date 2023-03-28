Corpus Christi City Council confirm Brandon Wade as CCFD's newest fire chief

Wade said that he is striking the iron while it's hot when it comes to planning for emergency response.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council officially confirmed Brandon Wade as the new fire chief for city's fire department.

Wade has been an active member of the Austin Fire Department for 24 years. He also served as the chief of emergency operations for the City of Austin.

Council confirmed Wade's appointment at Tuesday's council meeting.

"A smart person said, to be or to do," Wade said. "And I can ensure you I am to do as your next fire chief. "We're going to continue that forward momentum that y'all have set in upgrading and renovating our fire facilities."

Wade said that he is striking the iron while it's hot when it comes to planning for emergency response.

"The community will see the impact, but also our firefighters are going to see the impact in effective or and efficient operations," he said. "We're gonna look at our response plans. I want to make sure Corpus Christi is putting the right resource at the right place, at the right time, to have the best impact for our citizens out there."

Wade will also work to make sure emergency facilities are up to par.

"They don't just work there, they live there a third of their life," he said. "They deserve a place that they're proud of. Our community deserves a fire station, their neighborhood fire station, they deserve to be proud of that station as well."

Even with plans in place, what is most important to Wade is for emergency responders to return home safely.

"It's also going to give them the greatest chance at going home at the end of their shift to their family and their loved ones," he said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!