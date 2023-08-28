Corpus Christi City Council faces continued debate over proposed water, wastewater rate increases

Council meets on Tuesday to consider increasing water and wastewater rates for some residents and businesses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City staff are asking the Corpus Christi City Council to approve increases in water and wastewater rates for customers Tuesday.

These increases would generate an additional $24 million for the water fund and $14 million for wastewater.



Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Mike Pusley said he is not inclined to support any measures that would raise rates for residents.

"I don’t think there is any support on the council for raising any rates for residential customers. Now commercial customers and industrial users that’s a different story," he said.



However, Corpus Christi District 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera said he opposes any rate increases for individuals or businesses.

"I can’t support any type of rate increase whatsoever," he said. "Now there has been talk about the rate equity between industry and residential rate payers so if that’s the case, re-calculate it, and we need to lower the rates for the residential repair so that way we could have that equity but I can’t see raising rates at all."



Barrera said that if residents are being charged significantly higher rates compared to the rates industries pay for water, the city should decrease the residential rates to match the industry rates. Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Jim Klein said that the city's plan is up for a vote at the council meeting on Tuesday.

"Industry has been far less than residents so you and I as residents are paying $5.08 per thousand gallons of water. Industry has been paying $1.95 per thousand gallons of water now that’s going to grow by 100 or 200% and go up to $3.95 per thousand gallons but it’s still not going to achieve equity," he said.



The councilman 3NEWS spoke with all anticipate that the Tuesday council meeting is going to be a lengthy one because they plan on fighting for what they think is right.

