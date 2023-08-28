Corpus Christi City Council faces lengthy meeting over tax concerns, budget analysis

Item 12 on Tuesday's city council agenda calls for a public hearing and first reading of the proposed ordinance, which would increase the property tax rate by 8.3%.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday's regularly scheduled Corpus Christi City Council meeting is slated to be lengthy as several council members confirmed to 3NEWS that they don't want to raise taxes.

They also said they wanted to take a closer look at the proposed $1.5 billion budget that Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni has put forward this year.

Item 12 on Tuesday's city council agenda calls for a public hearing and first reading of the proposed ordinance, which would increase the property tax rate by 8.3 percent.

However, a number of councilmen are not onboard with this proposal. They believe that the $1.5 billion budget needs to be trimmed in order to return the city to a no-new-revenue tax rate.

"We are scheduled to spend 41.37 million to market or promote the use of natural gas," said Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Jim Klein. "Not for the infrastructure, not for the lines or the product itself but just to promote the use of. I have a real problem with that."

Corpus Christi District 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera said that it's crucial to carefully analyze each item before making major financial decisions.

The council is also being asked to approve an increase in wastewater rates, as well as a price hike for water used by industries and residents living in apartment buildings with at least a 1-inch waterline connected to the property.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

