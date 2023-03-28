Desal plant proposal update for Flour Bluff on Tuesday's council meeting agenda

The location in question is near the Barney M. Davis Power Plant and Reservoir.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting, council members got an update on the ongoing drought and the latest plans for a potential desal plant.

Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Michael Murphy presented an update to a proposal that could discuss a third possibility for a desalination plant -- Flour Bluff.

Murphy addressed city council, reminding them of the situation here over the last 9 ½ months.

"We have been under drought restrictions for 288 days,” he said.

The city remains under Stage 1 drought restrictions as the combined lake levels for Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon totaled only 41.80 percent of capacity in February, compared to 49.50 percent at this time last year.

Right now, it’s enough to keep us out of Stage 2 drought restrictions -- but for how long?

It does keeps alive the conversation about the critical need for a drought-resistant water source. That was the second part of Murphy’s presentation Tuesday, as he offered an update on an alternate site for a Seawater Desalination Plant.

In addition to aggressively working to develop sites on the Inner Harbor of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and the La Quinta Ship Channel, Talen Energy is also in talks with the city about using its Barney Davis Power Plant site in Flour Bluff as a secondary option.

It’s something that District 4 Councilmember Dan Suckley is intrigued by.

"On the surface, there are some things that look like could be beneficial to us, not only from possibly the cost, but also in terms of maybe moving along quicker than maybe some of the other sites we’ve looked at," he said.

Murphy said the city is still studying the possibility, and that evaluation should be completed within the next five weeks.

Back to the drought, modeling by the National Weather Service said our combined water level could be at 35 percent by the beginning of June.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that if we can stay around that number in the summer, things should look better for the fall.

