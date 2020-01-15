CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no timeline at the moment for the completion of the $930 million Harbor Bridge project.

The project is already at least two years behind schedule.

Corpus Christi City Council Members had the chance to question the main contractors who were on hand to deliver a planned, quarterly update on the project.

On Friday, TxDOT ordered that bridge designers FIGG Bridge Engineers be replaced for safety reasons.

The big take away from Tuesday's update is that work continues on the Harbor Bridge project despite the action taken against FIGG.

"That represents 1/8 of the project, if you look at the dollars, the man hours, and lineal foot, we have a lot of work to do besides the main span of the bridge," Deputy Project Manager John Palmer said.

FIGG has only been removed from future work on the main spans of the project, which is the part over the water.

FIGG will be allowed to continue design work on other elements.

In 2018 a pedestrian bridge in Florida designed by FIGG collapsed and killed six people.

According to TxDOT, a review of safety concerns led to the decision that FIGG should be replaced.

While council members were told during the meeting that there is no timeline for completion, a representative for Flatiron Dragados said safety comes first.

"Please be reassured there is no issue, no findings. Everything has been re-checked. In light of the unfortunate Florida situation, there's even more over site, that has caused this project to be under a microscope, and I can assure you the safety checkpoints are there," said Lynn Allison, Public Information Officer for Flatiron/Dragados.

"In this case, even if it takes us a little more time, which I think is going to have an additional burden on our taxpayers, the important part is safety. I don't think we could live with something happening, especially when you talk about a structure that is that large," said council member Everett Roy.

The entire scope of the project is over 6 miles long and includes 21 bridges. The project also employees over 600 employees and 250 subcontractors.

When it comes to utility work associated with the project, developers say that is about 45 percent completed and drainage work is 84 percent completed.

