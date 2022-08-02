Corpus Christi City Council looks toward providing local airfare options to residents

The goal is to get more residents to use local airports rather than drive to bigger cities, such as Houston or San Antonio.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An air service incentive plan seeks to provide residents with a way to gain ways for residents to fly to new destinations.

The plan would help in the recruitment of new airlines and destinations like Mexico and Las Vegas. The destinations could potentially be offered by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Director of Aviation Kevin Smith along with other business leaders signed a pledge to "fly local".

The incentive plan in front of the council is something most large airports already have to increase the number of people flying and the number of new non-stop destinations.

CCIA is seeing about 65 percent of local residents who are choosing to drive to other airports to fly out. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that she would be eager to bring new flight destinations to the City.

"Why can't we fly to Cabo, Las Vegas, more flights available," Guajardo said. "A lot of reasons why we can't, but today with this pledge starts steps towards doing that."

The FAA allows certain fees to be waived to help communities obtain new air service. City staff recommended council approve the plan. If adopted it would be effective through 2025.

