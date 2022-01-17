Corpus Christi City Council prepared to sign off on $10 million street repair plan

Each street has it's own issues and may end up with repairs that include milling, overlays, concrete work on curbs and gutters and ADA improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is prepared to sign off on a plan to put in another 10 million dollars for street repairs.

Council members are being asked to approve a construction contract with Haas-Anderson Construction Ltd to perform maintenance improvements to 19 streets across the City.

Each street has it's own issues and may end up with repairs that include milling, overlays, concrete work on curbs and gutters and ADA improvements. Councilman Roland Barrera said that the City has gotten complaints in the past about the streets, and is sure they will get them once the milling work kicks off.

"You may see streets that you might say that 'ok my street is worse than the one they just did'. We are getting a lot of that. But, the idea is by doing the mill and overlay of these other streets we're extending the life of them," Barrera said.

The mill and overlay work is expected to begin next month and wrap up next February.

