CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More affordable housing could be coming to the Coastal Bend.

Three companies presented their ideas to Corpus Christi City Council for approval to continue the next step to be affordable housing options.

According to Low Income Housing and Apartments, there are 37 low-income housing complexes in Corpus Christi. In July of 2020, one company could be added to the list.

"Right now, we need as much affordable housing as we can get. There's a shortage of home and places for rent for the people that can afford to live here," council member Everett Roy said.

Depending on which company is chosen, the new complex could be located on either McArdle Road, on the corner of Fitzgerald and North Chaparral, or Martin Luther King Drive.

"Overall, what that means is we have new affordable housing doors that are coming to our community. It's very important because that's what we need based on our statistics we do need more affordable housing in Corpus Christi," said Rudy Bentancourt, Director of Housing and Community Development.

Corpus Christi ranks below average at $830 for a one-bedroom compared to the national rental price of just over $1,200.

The average annual income for those here in the Coastal Bend falls below the national average, which means it may cost less to rent. Some residents need to use a check and half just to pay monthly rent, making the need for affordable housing even greater.

"We want affordable housing. We need affordable housing. We'll take affordable housing at all costs," council member Paulette M. Guajardo said.

