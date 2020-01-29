CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council gave tentative approval to the city-wide curfew for teens enacted in 1999.

The ordinance prohibits teens 17 and younger from being on the streets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Every three years, the curfew faces review and renewal.

According to Police Chief Mike Markle, the ordinance has been effective and a good thing for the city.

"In 1999 when it started we had about 2500 arrests a year for juveniles, and now that's dropped down to about the mid 200's, and it's held steady at that number for a number of years, so it's good. We're in a good place with it," Markle said.

There was no public comment on the ordinance, but residents will have the chance to speak on it before the second reading at the next council meeting.

