Corpus Christi City Council reviews proposed budget, water rate adjustments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council members discussed the proposed $1.5 billion budget, which included approving rate hikes for some water and waste water customers.

After much debating, leaders approved a first reading ordinance that would not raise rates for the "typical" homeowner.

For the typical home that uses 5,000 gallons of wastewater, there will be no increase. Other accounts may see an adjustment, including those who use more than 5,000 gallons as well as commercial accounts.

And for the typical residential customer that uses 6,000 gallons a month, they also will not be seeing a rate hike.

"So the difference on what we were recommending, which was increase of $0.90 to the typical home per month... that difference will come from their fund balances and from the reserves and from the water fund," said Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni.

Council approved that large volume users would pay a rate that is twice what they currently pay. Zanoni said this is to help offset the financial burden residential and commercial customers have been paying in the past.

This is only the first reading of the proposed budget. Next Tuesday, the city council will consider a second reading of the entire budget and if approved, these rates will go into effect on January 1.

