Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi's City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at City Hall, where they were expected to vote on the future of a proposed youth sports complex.

After hours of meeting and hearing both support and opposition, the Council decided once again to table the decision for the $25 million complex.

Tuesday's meeting was heated as some residents stepped up to the podium to ask what is taking city leaders so long to approve the project.

"Those children in baseball that you honored, you don't think they would love a complex like this, you say this is a good idea why kill it, why to send it, why to table it?" one resident said.

The proposed complex will take 203-acres of land to create 8-baseball fields, 6-soccer fields, 12-outdoor volleyball sand fields, and also include an 80-thousand square foot gym.

According to SQH Sports and Entertainment, they are not ready to back down after today's council meeting.

"We want to create a win-win opportunity, and we want to create a great sports complex here," one resident said," CEO Brent Statzer said. "We're good yes like I said we're in a 40-plus year agreement so like I said we have to figure out a win-win opportunity here."

The complex is expected to attract more than 400,000 visitors per year and generate almost $19 million alone.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII