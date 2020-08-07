Corpus Christi City Council to hold special meeting, receive COVID-19 briefing from Public Health Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council scheduled a special meeting Wednesday evening that will focus on COVID-19 and the City's response to it.
Council members will receive an in-depth briefing from Public Health Director Dr. Annette Rodriguez.
City Manager Peter Zanoni explained during Wednesday's 5 p.m. COVID-19 briefing that the special meeting was not called for any reason that the public has not already been made aware of.
You can watch the meeting here:
