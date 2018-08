Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi's City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at City Hall, where they were expected to vote on the future of a proposed youth sports complex.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns went Live from City Hall with the latest.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII