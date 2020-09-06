CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council gathered Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting to discuss a wide variety of topics.
The City provided updates throughout the meeting via Twitter.
Here are some of the highlights:
Mayor Joe McComb declares June 9 JeSani Smith Foundation Day.
First reading for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program.
First reading on accepting a grant from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for border security.
Public hearing for closing a portion of 1.8 acre in Flour Bluff.
Public hearing for rezoning property near Ayers Street.
Council approves adding annexed territory to the City Council's Districts.
City Council approves to accept a grant for CCFD for coronavirus response efforts.
Mayor Joe McComb declares June 11 the Feast of Corpus Christi.
