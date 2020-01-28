CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the sudden resignation of port commissioner Wayne Squires in December, Corpus Christi City Council is set to decide who will fill the seat.

Squires who was the vice-chair of the commission resigned amid questions regarding his educational background. Specifically, it was learned he was not a college graduate despite his application stating he was.

Council members' decision was originally scheduled to take place Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

However, it is being recommended by the city attorney to reschedule the vote for the Feb. 11 meeting.

The Port of Corpus Christi is a significant economic driving factor for South Texas and is now the nation's third-largest port in terms of tonnage.

The Port Commission helps set policy for that continued success and growth.

Seven members are appointed to the board. 3 of those members are voted on by Corpus Christi city council, 3 by Nueces County Commissioner's Court, and one by San Patricio County.

A handful of candidates have submitted their applications to fill the spot.

There are 11 people on the list, everyone from an attorney to a retired CEO and a retired fire captain.

They are Patricia Bell, Kenneth Berry, Carl Crull, Al Jones, Brandley Lenz, Milan Maheshwari, Johnathan Nabours, Philip Ramirez, James Rogers, Christopher Stevenson, and Larry White.

Two of the candidate, Christopher Stevenson and Milan Maheshawari have since withdrawn their names.

Applicants now have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to apply online.

The voluntary position does not come with a salary.

