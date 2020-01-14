CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron/Dragados, the main developer of the Harbor Bridge project, is expected to go in front of Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday to give an update on the construction, which is now at least two years behind schedule.

The meeting comes after TxDOT announced it had instructed the removal of FIGG bridge engineers from future work on the main spans of the project.

3News reported that FIGG designed the pedestrian bridge in Florida that collapsed back in 2018 killing six people.

TxDOT announced in 2019 that it was suspending design work on the project to review any and all safety concerns.

