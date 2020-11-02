CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council will be voting on Tuesday on authorizing a grant for the Salvation Army's new expanded shelter.

The council is expected to approve Corpus Christi Corporation B funding for affordable housing to contribute towards the $6.3 million Center of Hope being built by the Salvation Army.

"It's very, very important because we're trying to raise enough money with this project that we don't have to take a mortgage out on the building. If we don't have to take a mortgage out that saves our budget a little bit," Capt. Patrick Gessner said.

The new center will have 16,000 square feet and will provide 120 beds for families and another 12 beds for veterans.

According to Gessner, it's all part of a program to help people find permanent housing.

Gessner expects construction to be completed by December but expects to hold off a grand opening until January 2021. He believes the recent homeless count of 850 is still an underestimate.

"All you gotta do is drive up and down downtown or even on Airline. You can drive on Airline and Staples now you can see the homeless are out there," Gessner said.

The Salvation Army facility on Josephine Street will continue to house the 70 single men who generally seek shelter until they can obtain enough funding to expand their new center further once it's built.

Gessner told 3News there was a report of a problem with the contractor working overnight at the construction site. However, after checking, Gessner said there had been no complaints and, as they're aware, no violation of the law.

