CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to vote on Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on the Corpus Christi Port Commission that was held by businessman Wayne Squires.

"It's always best to have a full board of directors or port commission, and so we've been in the process of refilling that position once Wayne Squires submitted his resignation," Mayor Joe McComb said.

Squires worked his way up to be vice-chair of the board but resigned in the wake of discrepancies that were found in his original application for the position.

According to McComb, there are nearly a dozen qualified people who've applied for the open seat.

Whoever is chosen will fill Squires' unfinished term through the end of 2020.

