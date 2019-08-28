CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi city employee was in the right place at the right time Thursday and became a real life-saver.

A woman was dining at a Coastal Bend restaurant and found herself choking on a piece of food. Peter Collins was nearby, and he knew exactly how to help her.

"Usually I sit at in the corner at a little booth," Collins said.

As the IT Director for the City of Corpus Christi was waiting for his food, he heard a commotion.

"The lady on my left-hand side, she stood up and Ben the waiter was yelling help," Collins said.

The person needing help was Gail Blanpied, who was there to celebrate her nephews birthday.

"We were eating we were talking, we were laughing and the next thing I knew I had a piece of porkchop stuck right there," Blanpied said.

According to Blanpied, she signaled her nephew to hit her back then the waiter tried doing the Heimlich maneuver, but it didn't work.

"I'm thinking okay this is getting desperate," Blanpied said.

"She was turning blue, and I went ahead and did the Heimlich maneuver on her probably three or four times," Collins said.

"I'll forever be grateful for Peter Collins because he saved my life," Blanpied said.

Collins learned the Heimlich maneuver thanks to his background in law enforcement.

"Even though you have a large number of people within the restaurant who knows what to do," Collins said.

3News talked to the Corpus Christi Fire Department what to do if you find yourself in that situation like Collins.

"The universal choke sign is this," Capt. Roberto Ruiz said. "If they're not making any sound one of the things that's taught is that you approach them and say hey it looks like you're choking can I help."

"He stood me up, which is important when doing the Heimlich. Standing up," Blanpied said.

You can place your arms around their waist make a fist and place it just above the belly button, thumb side in grab the fist with your other hand and push it inward and upward at the same time.

"You can actually find a chair, and you can elevate yourself and then strike your abdomen onto the backside of a chair to see if you can dislodge it," Ruiz said.

"While you think I can never make a difference. You actually can," Collins said.

