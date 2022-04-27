Corpus Christi city leaders approve funding for mental health services

The funds will help provide comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and medication management.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders approved a contract to help with mental health services in the area at Tuesday's council meeting.

A $64,000 service agreement with Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MHID) was approved which will help MHID provide comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and medication management.

This contract is approved on the heels of May, which is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives and to celebrate recovery from mental illness.

MHID has over 30 programs that provide emotional, psychiatric, and social well-being. They offer case management, skills training, psychiatric evaluation, and follow-up for conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and other emotional and behavioral disorders.

Every year, MHID serves over 10,000 people.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call 361-886-6900 or visit www.ncmhid.org. The 24-hour Crisis Hotline is 888-767-4493.

