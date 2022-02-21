Corpus Christi City Manager announces new director of Parks & Recreation Department

Robert Dodd's first day in his new role will be Monday, April 4.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni has appointed the new director of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, Robert Dodd is set to be the new Parks & Recreation director and has worked in the Corpus Christi community for 27 years as an educator and sports coach.

Zanoni said that Dodd will be an invaluable asset to the leadership team in his new role, due to the experience he brings with teaching youth.

"Robert is excited to join our leadership team here at the City and continue to give back to the community by leading and implementing changes and improvements critically needed for our local parks and recreation programs,” Zanoni said. “In all his coaching positions, Robert has been focused on team building, youth leadership, and goal-oriented results. We are confident he will utilize these characteristics in the Parks and Recreation Director’s position.”

Dodd's first day in his new role will be Monday, April 4.

