Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni appoints retired U.S. Army Officer Neiman Young as assistant city manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has a new assistant city manager.

After conducting a local and national recruitment search, City Manager Peter Zanoni has appointed Neiman Young as Assistant City Manager.

He began his first day with the City team on Friday, Feb.19, 2021. He will oversee Parks and Recreation, Solid Waste, and Gas operations.

Neiman is a retired U.S. Army Officer with a background in organizational leadership, operations, and communications, a press release from the city said. Throughout his 23-years in the military, Neiman held a variety of positions of authority and led teams in diverse communities across the world. He is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Bronze Star.

For the past three years, Neiman served as the County Administrator for King George County, Virginia.

Neiman holds a Doctorate in Public Policy and Administration, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business.

