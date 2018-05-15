It was a busy Tuesday at City Hall as councilmembers tackled an agenda item that impacted the employment of City Manager Margie Rose.

Council members reviewed her performance over the past year, and some on council have expressed concerns, at least privately, that Rose is responsible for several major problems including the current $12-$20 million budget shortfall.

The item on the agenda simply states that City Council will deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of the city manager.

During public comment at Tuesday's meeting, one woman warned council against firing Rose.

Mayor Joe McComb said the review was part of Rose's regular annual review, which was interrupted by Hurricane Harvey.

At 8:30 p.m. Rose resigned from her position as city manager.

City Manager Margie C. Rose has announced her resignation at today’s #CCCouncil meeting. Council has accepted, effective Wednesday. — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) May 16, 2018

Corpus Christi appointed Keith Selman as Interim City Manager while they look for Rose's replacement.

#CCCouncil appoints Keith Selman as Interim City Manager. — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) May 16, 2018

According to the city, a search for a permanent appointment will begin Wednesday.

