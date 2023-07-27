Corpus Christi city officials commit to new police substations on South Side, in Calallen

The 2024 budget also sets aside money to hire nine new police officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City manager Peter Zanoni presented the city of Corpus Christi's proposed 2024 budget Tuesday, which includes positions for additional police officers, among other upgrades.



Nine additional officers are expected to be added to the Corpus Christi Police Department’s ranks -- bringing its total to 500 officers – a move that Corpus Christi Police Officers Association President Scott Leeton said shows city officials’ commitment to making public safety a priority.

New police substations are also being added across the city.



Leeton said the South Side station will be new construction, a move he said he hopes will help draw new interest to the job.

"The South Side substation will be the first new station we've ever had, and then there is a commitment to a Calallen-type station,” he said. “Candidates will come in and see, ‘Oh my gosh . . . we've got this brand-new academy, and that does have an effect."



While the land and engineering plans have been set aside for the Calallen substation, Leeton said it isn’t as far along as the South Side location.



There currently is no timeline for when the substations will open.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!