City of Corpus Christi moves budget input sessions to online only

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is busy preparing the a $1.2-Billion budget and they are hoping to get some feedback from the community.

Five input meetings were originally announced to take place at various locations across the city, but due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, those meetings were transitioned into virtual online meetings only.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo, City Manager Peter Zanoni and various council members are expected to be online during the meetings.

The first session is for residents living in District 1 and is happening Monday, August 9th at 6:00 p.m. Below is a complete list of the sessions for the rest of the districts.

Comments from viewers will be collected on several platforms including Facebook, YouTube and the city's website.

FROM THE CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI:

Residents can view any or all of the input sessions virtually. Use the interactive map to find your district. https://www.cctexas.com/council-members.

During any of the meetings, citizens can engage by connecting to the following:

Questions will be collected from comments.

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

Questions will be collected by calling 361-826-CITY (2489).

Questions can be submitted using the online form: WWW.CCTEXAS.COM/BUDGET2022

