Corpus Christi Public Works Department building to be named after late director

“We remember what kind of situation we were in, and Richard set us on a clear and direct path regarding our street repairs,” Councilman Ben Molina said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials announced Tuesday during their regularly scheduled council meeting the plan to rename the City's Public Works Department building after their late public works director, Richard Martinez.

Martinez passed away Friday, Aug. 27, of this year.

According to the City, to honor Martinez's memory and contribution to the city, Public Works Department Building 21, located at 2525 Hygeia Street, will be renamed the Richard E. Martinez Public Works Facility.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said Martinez was a dedicated City employee who strived to make impactful changes to the community.

"In the time Richard Martinez was the Public Works Director, he made transformational changes to better serve the city organization and the city streets infrastructure," Guajardo said.

Councilman Ben Molina said the renaming is an ideal way to pay tribute to the accomplishments Martinez made during his time with the City.

"What better way to honor a man that has done so much for our community in such a short time he was here," Molina said.

A special ceremony for the dedication will be announced at a later date. 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

