Corpus Christi city parks, pools, beaches reopen on August 1

Each site will reopen at 6 a.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Beaches Reopening

  • North Beach
  • McGee Beach 

City Parks Reopening

  • Bill Witt Park
  • West Guth Park
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park
  • The Water’s Edge
  • Cole Park
  • Labonte Park
  • Lakeview Park
  • Parker Park

City Pools Reopening 

  • Collier Pool
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium
  • Greenwood Pool
  • H-E-B Pool
  • Oso Pool
  • West Guth Pool

City Splash Pads Reopening

  • Bill Witt Park
  • Lindale Park
  • Salinas Park

