Corpus Christi clinic offers low-cost medical alternative to driving to Mexico

Federal and private money allows Amistad Health offer a close-to-home option for patients also needing psychiatric and dental treatment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medical tourism to Mexico has always existed in South Texas, but after four Americans were kidnapped Friday in Matamoros -- with two of them being killed -- people who would make the quick trip south for cheap medical treatment are now thinking twice.

Amistad Community Health Center provides primary care, pediatrics, dental and more services to uninsured and underinsured patients and their families.

As a federally qualified health center, "Amistad," as it's known in the community, receives federal grants and private donations to help provide health care services to those who struggle to afford them.

CEO Dr. Eric Baggerman said the clinic gives low-income patients access to affordable medical services and discounted prescriptions, without needing to travel far to get it.

"So many people don't know about us and have gone years without care or, like you said, go to Mexico," he said. "Whereas we can get the care and the medications here close to home which is where you need."

Patients pay for medical services at Amistad via a sliding fee scale: $25 per visit, $15 for mental-health counseling and $35 for dental. Costs vary depending on a patient's ability to pay, and some patients still use their insurance for visits.

"What we don't want is any barriers to care," he said. "We don't want someone not getting treatment because they can't afford it."

Brenda Nava, who is originally from Mexico, works at the clinic and brings her family for medical services.

"They can come and somebody can talk to them in Spanish," she said. "Not even having, like, the conflict, like, 'Nobody can help me.' "

Her kids and Nava, herself, see Amistad doctors. She said the clinic helps make her family's medical expenses more affordable.

"It help you because my parents, they have to pay from pocket, and they give you the access and the availability to be paying little-by-little," she said.

With more than 20 providers on staff, Amistad Health has about 10,000 patients and almost 30,000 visits with providers a year. That's about a 5,000 visit increase in 2022, compared to previous years.

Baggerman said that if someone wants to avoid traveling out of the country for low-cost health care, this is exactly where they can go.

"As we open up an access point, there's going to be people that weren't getting health care that no one knew about and then they come to us and we can start taking care of them," he said.

Amistad has a location in Corpus Christi with all services offered. It also has other locations with limited services in Robstown and Aransas Pass.

