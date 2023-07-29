Corpus Christi Coast Guard hosts inaugural community day

Locals were able to get a close up and hands-on experience to learn about what the coast guard does for the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people made their way to Water's Edge Park where the Coast Guard's Corpus Christi sector hosted their inaugural community day event.

3NEWS spoke with members of Guard's Corpus Christi sector to talk about some of the missions they're a part of that many people may not know about.

Locals were able to get a close up and hands-on experience to learn about what the coast guard does for the community.

"It's to help the community know what we do but also, the crew really enjoys the opportunity to engage," said Commander Jason Gunning.

"Especially those that aren't facing the public every day, it's a great opportunity for them to talk about what they do," he added.

Some may be familiar with the Coast Guard's search and rescue efforts, but Gunning explained there's a lot more that happens behind the scenes.

They're on top of pollution response, aid navigation, and marine safety that includes inspecting both large and small, foreign vessels that come into the city's port.

"We do inspections on those, as well as the passenger ships that you go on. You go out to Port Aransas at one of the head boats and go out fishing and stuff. The Coast Guard does vessel inspection on those to make sure they're safe," he said.

Kristen Caldwell is the Command Center Chief for the Coast Guard's Corpus Christi sector. She spoke with 3NEWS and said that in this year, they have had over 200 search and rescue cases.

"We do see an uptick in the summer cause people like to get out on the water just like everybody else and enjoy it. We just want everybody to do that safely, so some of the reason why we're here today is to kind of talk about that as well," Caldwell said.

Other common missions that Caldwell and her team see throughout the year include helping disabled vessels with broken engines or low fuel and unmanned and adrift vessels.

She added, "We see a boat floating around with nobody in it. So, we have to treat those cases like a person has fallen off into the ocean and we search accordingly."

Caldwell explained that this year alone, sector corpus Christi has saved around one point two million dollars in property on our waters along with saving eighty-three lives.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!