Corpus Christi coffee shops take part in Sleeves of Support campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — November is National Adoption Month -- a time to address adoption issues in our area and bring attention to the need for adoptive families.

The Sleeves of Support campaign provides opportunities for people to serve children who are in need of a little extra love and support.

When anyone buys a cup of coffee or tea -- there will be a special sleeve on their cup with a QR code. That code takes buyers to a website with information to help children in our community.

"We want people to know of our organizations here in the Coastal Bend. If someone is interested in volunteering, if someone is interested in becoming a foster parent or looking to adopt from a foster," said Shannon Murphy, community relations coordinator for Agape Ranch.

Coffee and tea lovers can find the special sleeves at the following locations:

Bien Merite

Cafe Calypso

Coffee Waves

Coral Bean Cafe

Driftwood Coffee

Island Joes

Stingers

Hester's Cafe

