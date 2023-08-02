City of Corpus Christi seeking input for Commodore Park

The community is encouraged to voice their opinions by participating in a survey.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2022, residents approved a bond package that included $1 million to design and construct improvements to Commodore Park. Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation are now wanting feedback from the community to help create a plan for it.

The survey asks residents for their opinions on additions they would like to see at the park and different amenities.

In addition to the survey, two community engagement opportunities are scheduled at Seashore Middle Academy on the concepts developed from the feedback. They will be held on:

Aug. 8 at 5:15 p.m.

Aug. 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The survey opened Aug. 1 and residents have until Aug. 18. to complete it.