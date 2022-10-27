Corpus Christi community comes out for annual Halloween with the Hooks

3NEWS' Leslie Adami, Barbi Leo and Lexis Greene were on hand to represent in some very serious Dia De Los Muertos makeup.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents were able to enjoy a Halloween home run at Whataburger Field Thursday night for the ninth annual Halloween with the Hooks.

It was a great turn out with adults and kids alike dressed in their costumes. It was totally free to the public.

Not only did Halloween come early for those people, but they actually got to hang out on a professional baseball field.

That's something that Maggie Freeborn, Hooks Director of business development, said they do to bring the community together.

"We've been in the community for 17 or 18 years now and I think each year just gets better and better," she said. "We want to make sure the city knows we are here and we want to be a part of everything. So if we can open up our ball park and have people come enjoy it and enjoy a free event then that's what we want to do."

There were also some familiar 3NEWS faces at the event. 3NEWS' Leslie Adami, Barbi Leo and Lexis Greene were on hand to represent in some very serious Dia De Los Muertos makeup.

