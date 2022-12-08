x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody

Those who remember her said she was a kind and caring physician.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody.

Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. 

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, residents and colleagues. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said the post.

Those who remember her said she was a kind and caring physician.

It is with a very heavy heart that NCMS informs it's members of the tragic passing of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Our hearts...

Posted by Nueces County Medical Society on Friday, August 12, 2022

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out