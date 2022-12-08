Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody

Those who remember her said she was a kind and caring physician.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody.

Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, residents and colleagues. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said the post.

