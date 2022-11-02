Corpus Christi confectionary prepares for busy holiday weekend

Valentine's Day weekend is here! Belleeah's Apples & Treats has been preparing for the busy weekend with sweet treats for everyone to enjoy!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Valentine’s Day weekend is here, and local businesses are gearing up for the busy holiday.

‘Belleeah's Apples & Treats’ has been preparing for this weekend making sure they have something for everyone.

“It has been a lot of work, stressful work, it’s a lot of work we put into our treats,” said owner Esmeralda Lopez.

From chocolate covered strawberries, to candy apples, and hot cocoa bombs they have

Just like many other businesses, they’ve felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re having to go from different stores to pick up items because it’s harder to order a lot of this stuff online,” said Lopez.

“Prices have gone up so we’re having to deal with that as well.”

Despite challenges they’re keeping the shelves stocked with a variety of sweet treats for anyone who stops by. Last minute orders are welcomed, but they say the sooner you can make an order the better!

"We've got lots of treats for everyone," said Lopez.

