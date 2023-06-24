Corpus Christi cooling centers open over the weekend

Six cooling centers open throughout the city from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extremely high temperatures are expected to take place over the weekend, which increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents are asked to take precautions if their plans include working or spending time outside.

The City of Corpus Christi will have several cooling centers available throughout the city, over the weekend from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer rides, free of cost for individuals who are traveling to the nearest cooling center. Click here for more information.

Public Pools and Splash Pads are recommended during the summer heat. Splash Pads will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., while public pool hours vary by the location. Click here for more details.

The Bayfront Park Fountain located on 1309 North Shoreline Boulevard is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!