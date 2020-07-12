Three Corpus Christi Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters receive $1,000 donation

The Corpus Christi Corvette Club donated to three local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Corpus Christi Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters each received a $1,000 donation from the Corpus Christi Corvette Club.

The Corpus Christi Corvette Club is made up of Corvette owners and enthusiasts.

