Three Corpus Christi Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters receive $1,000 donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Corpus Christi Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters each received a $1,000 donation from the Corpus Christi Corvette Club.
The Corpus Christi Corvette Club is made up of Corvette owners and enthusiasts.
