Three Corpus Christi Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters receive $1,000 donation

The Corpus Christi Corvette Club donated to three local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters.
Credit: Corpus Christi Corvette Club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Corpus Christi Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters each received a $1,000 donation from the Corpus Christi Corvette Club.  

The Corpus Christi Corvette Club is made up of Corvette owners and enthusiasts.

Credit: Corpus Christi Corvette Club

