CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community gathered yesterday to rev up our veterans at an annual car show.

Yesterday, November 16, veterans were honored during the Third Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show located at the Moore Plaza in front of Freebirds.

The show was hosted by the Corpus Christi Corvette Club and the purpose of the event was to raise money for different veterans charities around the Coastal Bend.

"We are here to help the community, and we are probably gonna hold three or four car shows a year, so be looking for it", said Willie Morales.

Freebirds is donating fifteen percent of their proceeds from today to the charities.

For more information on the Corpus Christi Corvette Club, visit their website at https://www.cctxcorvetteclub.com/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: