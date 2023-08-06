Corpus Christi could soon see direct flights to Monterrey, Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a possibility that flights between Corpus Christi and Monterrey, Mexico could start up in the near future.
Corpus Christi International Airport Director Kevin Smith said he's been speaking with an airline out of Monterrey, Mexico that wants to provide direct flights between there and Corpus Christi.
The sticking point is that the FAA has prohibited any Mexican airlines from starting up new flights into the U.S. until safety standards are met.
"A non-stop flight from Monterrey to Corpus Christi is going to be in our near future," he said. "Tesla is building another plant right outside of Monterrey, it's going to be a 10 billion dollar investment with 10,000 workers. You compare that with our Robstown and our Steel Dynamics that Tesla has here, Elon Musk is taking over everything in South Texas and now Northern Mexico."
Smith said the synergy between the two areas might lead to Tesla shuttling workers between both cities. 3NEWS was also told that Monterrey airline officials were in town last week and toured the airport.
