Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi city council candidate Roland Gaona was found deceased in his home Tuesday after friends and family attempted to contact him only to receive no response. They believe he may have passed away Saturday.

Gaona reportedly received a kidney transplant last week and was having health issues before his death. The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The 56-year old candidate was looking to represent District 3 after next month's elections.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

