Corpus Christi Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse advises caution during holiday season

Kalynn Bennet who sits on the council said that substance abuse tends to happen during times when large family gatherings or events are held.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday gatherings can be a fun and happy way to celebrate the spirit of the season, but sometimes those get togethers are ruined when someone overindulges in alcohol.

According to the local council on alcohol and drug abuse, the Coastal Bend sees a rise in DWI cases during the holiday season. That's part of the reason why the organization provides services to youth and adults who struggle with substance and alcohol abuse.

Kalynn Bennet, with the council said that substance abuse tends to happen during times when large family gatherings or events are held.

"when you are having family gatherings and things like that, we do see a rise in substance and alcohol abuse," Bennet said. "Especially when you have events going on throughout the holiday season."

As a way to promote awareness about the topic the council will be hosting its annual Safe and Sober Holiday Kickoff event on Friday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.