Wheelchair access to blocked off sidewalks a concern following Buc Days parade

One section of sidewalk near the parade route was completely roped off Saturday, leaving passersby to travel in the street instead.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents love the annual Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade, and by all accounts this year's event went well; but there is one thing City of Corpus Christi officials said they are going to look at more closely next year -- accessibility.

It's important that residents, especially those with disabilities, can use our sidewalks freely; but one section of sidewalk near the parade route was completely roped off Saturday, leaving passersby to travel in the street instead.

The sidewalk in question was in front of the old Greyhound bus station, now known as the Bar Under the Sun, or BUS bar. It was there that the Las Doñas organization had a viewing stand in place, but the sidewalk was roped off so no one could pass through.

"We had an area that was roped off from the sidewalk, that people couldn't get through the sidewalks," Corpus Christi City Councilman Billy Lerma said. "And we'll probably discuss that with (City Manager Peter Zanoni) and hopefully it won't happen in the future."

3News asked the President and CEO of the Buc Days Commission, Johnny Phllipello, about what happened just to see if it was a miscommunication. He declined to comment.

The Las Doñas organization issued an apology for any inconvenience that was caused, and said they will make sure it doesn't happen again moving forward.

City Council agreed it too could do more next year.

"Obviously it bears something for us to look into that way we ensure that anybody who is disabled has access," Councilman Roland Barrera said.

One Corpus Christi resident who did not want to be identified spoke with 3News Tuesday. She said she lost part of her right leg and since then has been in a wheelchair. She said she came across a number of obstacles along the parade route this weekend that kept her from easily using the public sidewalks.

"People like me in a wheelchair have to go through on the sidewalk," she said.

Councilman Mike Pusley said he knows firsthand the difficulty someone with disabilities has while trying to get around the city.

"The last two years of my father's life, he spent in a wheelchair, and so I fully understand what the challenges are for people who have handicaps," Pusley said.

Pusley said he is going to call on the City to make sure no one blocks any more sidewalks for the parade in the future.

Alyssa Mason, Executive Director of the Downtown Management District, told 3News that her organization will also work closely with the Buc Commission and the City of Corpus Christi on Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility for next year's event.

As for people with disabilities specifically coming to watch the parade, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority offered a complimentary reserved section for those with disabilities to view the parade. They also worked to get people to and from the event.

