Corpus Christi councilman wants faster fix for wrong-way driver accidents

At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that on top of wrong-way detection systems, he feels that the city and TxDOT should work on more immediate solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One city councilman is asking that TxDOT look at making changes to the two exits along the Harbor Bridge, where wrong-way drivers seem to end up on.

At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that the viewer comments he saw on social media regarding the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge caught his attention.

"I read several messages on social media last night about this accident that occurred, and so what I am going to do is send a communication to the city manager and ask him to look into it," he said.

While the city has no authority over the Harbor Bridge exits, TxDOT does. Pusley told 3NEWS that they are putting wrong-way detection systems near the exits to help the problem. In the future, TxDOT plans to use the same initiative along Crosstown and SPID. However, the first two devices wont be operational for six months because TxDOT is waiting on all the parts to come in.

"We need to see what we can do in the interim to fix the problem and put up whatever safety measures we can to help prevent another tragedy like what happened here a few days ago," he said.

While detection systems are in the works for the bridge, Pusley said that he wants the city and TxDOT officials to sit down and come up with more immediate solutions.

"I think the best thing we can do is sit down with TxDOT and have a conversation about what we can all do working together to try and make those intersections, and those exits to where they're less likely to have a car going the wrong way," he said.

TXDOT officials said that so far they have not received any complaints about the two exit ramps and have no plans to close either one of them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.