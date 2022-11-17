Corpus Christi councilmen points out dangerous exit ramps, need for LED lights

At-Large Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley said a wrong-way driver could easily turn onto Twigg Street and head straight into oncoming traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At-Large Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley said he's trying to get TxDOT to come together with city leaders to address the issue of wrong-way drivers on the Harbor Bridge.

"You see here's the signs they have now, and they're just not sufficient, and as you said, there's more than one way for people to access this entrance," Pusley said, referring to the exit ramp off Highway 181 that leads to Twigg Street.

He adds that a wrong-way driver could easily turn onto Twigg Street and head straight into oncoming traffic that's coming off the Harbor Bridge. Even though Twigg Street has a number of warning signs to alert motorists, Pusley said drivers can not see them at night.

"We should do something immediately to try and resolve this issue, at least in the short term," Pusley said. "It won't cost a lot of money to put flashing LED lights up here. Many of us have seen the flashing LED stop signs."

TxDOT has put in wrong-way detection systems along North Upper Broadway and Twigg Street. The technology was also installed on the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge. But, state highway officials said it will be some six months before they become operational because they are waiting on parts.

"Well it's easy to get turned around down here and we need to do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen. So that we don't have another accident where someone loses their life," Pusley said.

Pusley is hoping that he and City Manager Peter Zanoni's meeting with TxDOT will happen sometime over the coming weeks.

