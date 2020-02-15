CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a Valentine's Day it was for one local couple who actually got married at the two-story Whataburger on Shoreline Blvd.

It was all part of the 'Whatawedding Contest', and the winners received their special wedding as part of an all-expense-paid package provided by Whataburger.

"We had a date at this Whataburger before, got a couple of shakes, and saw the Selena statue," said Dylan Welch.

"I was giving him the Corpitos tour when I first started dating him and brought him here," stated Sharon Arteaga.

"Officially, I guess it's the start of our life together and our journey of exploring the world," said Dylan.

"Best advice I would say is to have a good sense of humor. This is kind of one of those things that starts it off," said Karen Blair, aunt of the groom.

"Always just take an opportunity to Whatasize your hearts guys," said cousin, Alex Blair.

"Roll with the punches," adds Caroline Blair, as she laughs.

"I'm so glad that she found the one to support her and keep elevating her," added another family member.

"Our Valentine's Day plans are set for the rest of our life. We just have to go to Whataburger and get a #1. And cheers to another year," stated Groom, Dylan Welch. "Putting our place in Texas history!"

The couple says they plan to travel to France for their honeymoon.

