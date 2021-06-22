Corpus Christi couple searching for dog that was stolen while inside car after apartment fire

Mackenzie Rhine said she put her dogs in her vehicle to cool down after an apartment fire when she saw two men jump in the car and take off.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local couple is asking for help finding their beloved dog, Hurley, after he was stolen while in the back seat of a car after an apartment fire.

Mackenzie Rhine said around 2 a.m. Sunday, their apartment on Meadowvista Drive caught fire due to a dryer issue. The fire was quickly put out, and the couple wanted to give their dogs a place to cool off while the smoke was clearing from the apartment.

She put her two dogs, Hurley and Bean, in the backseat of her car and turned the A/C on. The next thing she knew, she was banging on the car's windows as it was being stolen from the apartment parking lot.

"As we stood around the car waiting for further clean up to be finished after the fire department had left, two men jumped from another vehicle, hopped into my car and took it with our two dogs inside," Rhine said on a GoFundMe page for the couple.

Corpus Christi police confirm the car was found at 10 a.m. Sunday with missing tires, but no dogs were inside.

Rhine said she was able to reunite with her one dog, Bean, shortly after the incident. Her and her boyfriend, Cole, are still looking for Hurley, who has medication he needs to take.

Hurley was last seen in the area of Vivian and Sean Drives, Mackenzie said.

"When found he may be itching and his skin may look horrible, but he is not contagious!" Rhine wrote to 3News.

If you see Hurley, please e-mail mackenzierhine@gmail.com or call (903)-703-8259.

