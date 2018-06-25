A Coastal Bend couple is warning others after they say a coldhearted crook was able to swipe hundreds of dollars from their bank account.

They believe the thief was using a credit card skimming device -- something that seems to showing up in a greater number these days. The numbers are pretty eye opening.

In 2017, the Corpus Christi Police Department reported there were a total of 758 cases of credit card abuse, but by the time people realized they were victims, the damage was already done.

Patrick Cruz said he and his wife were shocked to find their bank account had dropped hundreds of dollars over the weekend.

"Wife and I yesterday trying to figure out where we are going to eat," Cruz said. "Wife went to the account to look and noticed our bank account was $1,000 less."

The crook first struck on Saturday, withdrawing about $500 from an ATM at the IBC on Everhart; and then again at 11:58 a.m. Sunday at the same location.

The couple was out over $1,000, and Cruz believes the culprits used a credit card skimmer.

The CCPD reports 13 documented cases of skimming devices being found in the area last year. The devices are used by criminals to capture data from the strips on the back of credit or debit cards. They are usually placed over the existing card reader on gas pumps or ATMs.

"We felt shocked and violated," Cruz said. "The nerves of people doing that. Not a good thing."

Cruz and his wife are now going through the headache of disputing the charges with their own bank, and they believe they are not the only ones who were taken advantage of -- something they confirmed when they went to file a police report.

"Upon arrival there were 12 other people there filing the same claim," Cruz said.

Police said those reports are starting to come in, but no specific location and no devices have been seized in the latest incident. Their advice is protect yourself.

At gas pumps, look at the security sticker and lock to see if the sticker has been broken or the lock has been damaged. If so, use a different pump.

When using your PIN number, cover the pad with your hand to keep from prying eyes or hidden cameras.

Monitor your accounts to spot unauthorized purchases.

One last bit of advice -- simply pay with cash, or use a prepaid loadable card.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII