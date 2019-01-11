CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How do you get Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and the Corpus Bride at the Nueces County Courthouse? Love for each other and Halloween.

"This has been a long time coming for us we've just been waiting forever," Cole Johnson said.

"Awesome, it was awesome that they all came out," Jennifer Gonzalez said.

Two couples said 'I Do' at the courthouse, with their loved ones nearby.

Koley and Cole Johnson said they've waited years for the special day. They decided to get married because their military careers are coming to an end.

"My mom was coming into town it's my favorite holiday and so everything just kind of fell into place for this to be the perfect time to do," the Johnsons said.

The couple claimed they were the 'reverse' Corpse Bride and Groom, their own take on the Tim Burton movie.

The Johnsons said when they made their appointment weeks ago, an employee said another couple was getting married on Halloween as well, and, they were going to dress up.

That couple, is Jennifer and Fernando Gonzalez.

You could call them Mr. and Mrs. Michael Myers.

"We've just always had a passion for the scary movies and his passion for Michael Myers and we just love, Halloween is our favorite holiday," Jennifer said.

The Gonzalez's friends and family joined the celebration in their Halloween costumes.

It turns out, there is something that makes the fictional serial killer nervous, but in a good way: marriage.

"Just nervous," Fernando said, "it was happy, exciting, very nervous," Jennifer said.

While it may not be everyone's dream to get married in a full-blown Halloween costume, these couples said it was a perfect way to make a typically spooky day into a special one.

"Super excited to make our wedding anniversary October 31st," Koley said.

